Growth Dynamics Decoded - Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Specialty clinics are seeing more and more cases of pregnancy related hypertension. And, know to offer better services, these will contribute to the growth of global preeclampsia diagnostic market. One of the reasons behind the high preference for these clinics is that they deal in pregnancy and any concerns arising during that period are their forte. Thus, more expecting mothers are trusting these over other forms of preeclampsia diagnostics end-users for their multidisciplinary approach to optimizing health of the mother and the child. Besides, since most of these clinics charge a premium amount, the doctors available are usually the best of the crop.



It is worth noting here that preeclampsia is not an uncommon phenomenon and of all pregnant women worldwide, about 5% develop this disorder. It is worth noting here that out of these 5%, about 0.5-1% experience it in its severe form, sometimes leading to morbidity and other complications in pregnancy. Sometimes it also leads to long-term enervation, premature birth, liver and brain damage, and blurred vision, swelling and severe headache.



Preventive Care Driving Global Preeclampsia Market to Further Growth



Thus, it is important to opt for timely medical care. In fact, a large number of women are aware of preventive medical support and are thus at the doctor's desk seeking for diagnostics before symptoms worsen or in some cases, emerge. This is thus a part of overall checkup for women in certain regions of the world. It is worthy to note here that due to digital seeping in every industry, the way they operate is changing. And, healthcare is no different.



Role of Digital Health Supporting Global Preeclampsia Market Growth



Most HCPs are not connected to their patients through telemedicine, digital health platforms, electronic wearables and so on. This ensures that symptoms are identified and evaluated at the earliest, protecting the health of both mother and child. This, again, is a major boost to demand for preeclampsia diagnostics. It is worthy to note here that certain technologies are also playing their part in improving the management of preeclampsia – diagnostics and treatment. These include artificial intelligence (AI) and Interment of Medical Things (IoMT). These are also set to contribute to the growth of global preeclampsia diagnostics market over the years to come.



Government Support and Women Empowerment Underlying Growth Statistics



Additionally, governments in a number of countries are trying to create awareness around the condition and its available treatment options. This is creating awareness among mothers and the family. And, as awareness levels improve, demand for diagnostics also see an upward curve, helping the market grow considerably.

It is also worth noting here that since more and more women today are earning and are independent both financially and otherwise, their spending capacity is huge and thus they take care of themselves better than ever before. And, this is a major factor that is driving the pregnancy market in general and preeclampsia diagnostics market in particular.



Vendor Landscape of Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market to be Consolidated



A decent number of global preeclampsia diagnostics market players are marking the market landscape, making it a fragmented landscape. Some of the most noted players that are revered in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market space are Roche, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, PerkinElmer Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Siemens AG, LionsGate Technologies Inc., among others. It is pertinent to note here that Roche was the leading force in the market and it developed the first immunoassay for preeclampsia diagnosis.



To gain edge over other market players some of the strategies used by major market players include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions and investment in Research and Development (R&D).



