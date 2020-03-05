Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply around the world is creating growth opportunities for the global natural gas generators market, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is titled," Natural Gas Generators Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Continuous Power Generator, Standby Generator) Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase) Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Power Range (Up to 100kVA, 100kVA-350kVA, 350kVA-750kVA, above 750kVA) and Geography Forecast till 2025."



According to Fortune Business Insights, the demand for three-phase power supply is likely to witness higher demand in comparison to single-phase power supply. This is because three-phase power supply is used mostly in commercial and industrial areas whereas the single-phase power is used solely for domestic purposes. The report provides insights into growth prospects across various segments.



"Cost Efficiency and No-Smell Features Gaining Traction for the Market"



Fortune Business Insights studies the comparison between diesel and natural gas generators and projects that diesel generators will be used on a wider scale as compared to the natural gas generators. Diesel gas generators are expensive, consume a lot of natural resources, and produce a high volume of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, NOx and Sulphur. With rising emphasis on environment protection and conservation of natural resources, natural gas generators are gaining popularity in the market.



In addition to this, natural gas is readily available in big cities and can be delivered directly through pipelines, thus, making it easily accessible. This factor will also help the market grow remarkably in the future. Besides, this, natural gas is cheaper and cleaner as compared to diesel gas generators and do not produce any pungent smell when burnt. This will also help the market gain traction in the coming years.



On the flipside, natural gas is extremely explosive and may be a serious fire threat if any pipeline bursts. While installing natural gas generators, special care should be given to avoid any leakage. Again, natural catastrophes such as cyclone, tsunamis, and others may hamper the supply of natural gas if the medium of supply is through pipelines.



Nevertheless, natural gas is cheaper compared to other fuels and this is a major factor fueling the demand for natural gas generators. Besides this, natural gas generators provide uninterrupted power supply that are reliable for both domestic and industrial purpose and this will further augment growth in the coming years.



"Launch of HSK78G Natural Gas Generator by Cummins. Inc., to Aid Expansion of the Overall Market"



Currently, the global natural gas generators market is anticipated to exhibit robust growth in Asia Pacific. This is owing to the shifting preference in favor of energy derived from natural gas. Most countries in Asia Pacific are witnessing rapid industrialization, which ultimately creates demand for natural gas generators for power backup. Due to the cost efficient and high reliability features, natural gas generators market in Asia Pacific will witness promising growth during the forecast period.



Some of the companies operating in the global natural gas generators market are Cummins Inc., Dresser-Rand, FG Wilson, GE Energy, Doosan, Caterpillar, MTU Onsite Energy, Himoinsa, Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co., Ltd, Kohler, Ettes Power, and Generac. Among these, Cummins Inc., has launched a new natural gas generator series named HSK78G which will prove to be beneficial for the market.



