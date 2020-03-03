Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The global "ophthalmic diagnostic devices" market is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing awareness programs regarding various ocular disorders and diseases. It is mainly occurring because of the rising initiatives by the government and non-government organizations to educate the masses about ocular health. Besides, the populaces worldwide are utilizing the wide range of available online resources and tools to get to know more about such types of disorders and their diagnosis.



Trending Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, the report can further help in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry.



Key Players Operating in The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Include:



Optovue, Incorporated

ZEISS International

AMETEK, Inc.

Alcon

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Essilor

TOPCON

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Other prominent players

Driver-



Rising Demand for Novel Ocular Diagnostic Technology to Boost Growth



Companies operating in the market are persistently striving to introduce unique products to aid people in diagnosing ocular diseases, namely, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, and refractive errors. Hence, they are engaging in extensive research and development activities. In addition to this, the demand for state-of-the-art ocular diagnostic technology is upsurging day by day on account of the increasing awareness regarding these disorders amongst the younger generation. At present, several pipeline products are at the stage of development. All these factors are likely to propel the ophthalmology diagnostic devices market growth in the coming years.



Regional Analysis-



Increasing Prevalence of Refractive Error Disorders to Favor Growth in North America



Geographically, the market is grouped into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, North America generated USD 907.2 million in 2018 in terms of ophthalmic diagnostic devices market revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of refractive error disorders, an increasing number of awareness campaigns about ocular disorders, and surging adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of revenue generation. It would occur because of the increasing prevalence of cataract surgeries and the rising geriatric population in countries such as India, China, and Japan. In Europe, countries, namely, Germany, France, and the U.K., would contribute majorly to the growth of the market. It is likely to occur because of the increasing usage of superior ophthalmology diagnostic instruments.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Pipeline Analysis

Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market

Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Optical Coherence Tomography

Aberrometer & Topography Systems

Fundus Camera

Ophthalmic Ultrasound

Other Ophthalmic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Type

Optical Coherence Tomography

Aberrometer & Topography Systems

Fundus Camera

Ophthalmic Ultrasound

Other Ophthalmic Devices

Market Analysis – By End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Type

Optical Coherence Tomography

Aberrometer & Topography Systems

Fundus Camera

Ophthalmic Ultrasound

Other Ophthalmic Devices

Market Analysis – By End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Continued...



