New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "Growth Expectations in Developed Markets in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading packaging industry executives.
- Analysis of market growth practices.
- Analysis on growth expectations in developed countries.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading packaging industry executives. It analyzes how growth expectations are set to change in the packaging industry in 2012-13. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, company turnover, buyer, supplier and region.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 217 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 32% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on growth expectations in developed countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding market growth.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook and growth expectations in developed countries identified by suppliers and buyers.
