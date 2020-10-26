Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global gene therapy market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to recent technological advancements in gene replacement procedures. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled 'Gene Therapy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 - 2025' the market is likely to expand at a high rate due to increasing adoption of gene therapy in several countries across the world.



Leading Players operating in the Gene Therapy Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Pfizer Inc.

- Novartis AG

- Bayer AG

- Sanofi

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- Amgen Inc.

- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

- uniQure N.V.

- bluebird bio, Inc.

- Celgene Corporation



Introduction of New Tools in Gene Therapy to Drive the Market

Regenerative medicine is an emerging area of research and development, with research analysts expressing their intent of emphasizing on developments in gene therapy. As gene therapies involve infusion of new genes into cells for regeneration of tissues, tools used for these therapies need to be precise and of high calibre. Thus, the focus of existing companies is gradually shifting towards the development of novel and more advanced tools. This offers growth opportunities for existing as well as new players in the market.



Increasing Efforts for Cost Reduction to Boost the Market in Near Future

Cost of gene therapies is expected to remain steep through the forecast period. Although there have been significant developments in concepts of gene therapies and regenerative medicines, there hasn't been any major advancements that have favored cost reductions in gene therapies. As companies have identified this as a major barrier and are now putting in more efforts to develop newer concepts to bring down therapy cost and increase end user coverage. This is expected to bode well for the global gene therapy market in the coming years.



