Growth of Bioreactors Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2026

Bioreactor is a vessel that conducts a biological reaction and is used to culture aerobic cells to carry out cellular or enzymatic immobilization. Industrial bioreactor is a vessel, in which biochemical process is carried out with the help of microorganisms and animal cells or biologically active compounds that are derived from living cells. They are basically cylindrical in shape with capacity of liters to cubic meters and is considered as the most essential component involved in bioprocessing. Bioreactors are typically used for fermentation processes such as wine and beer production. Bioreactors for large scale production of therapeutic products are made of stainless steel. In biopharmaceutical companies, small glass bioreactors are used in research and development activities. Moreover, disposable bioreactors are for single use and hence are called as single-use bioreactors. Generally, they are used for extensive research and manufacturing. Bioreactors can operate in batch, fed batch, and continuous stirred tank processes. Bioreactors are used to produce therapeutics, which include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, stem cells, and gene modified cells.



Market Dynamics- Drivers

Single-use bioreactor offers high efficiency, which is why it has been extensively used in pharmaceutical industry for production, quality control, and procurement. It also offers various benefits such as consistency in production, increase in speed of manufacturing, reduced operational cost, and reduction in manufacturing time of finished dosage form, which is expected to drive growth of the global bioreactors market during the forecast period. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016, operational cost per gram of monoclonal antibody production (mAb) for single-use bioreactor was around 22% lower than conventional system, owing to less labor, utilities, maintenance, and waste. For commercial scale of monoclonal antibody production (mAb), conventional fed-batch bioreactors usually require 10,000L – 25,000L stainless steel tank to culture cells and produce yield of 2-6 g/L. However, single-use bioreactors employ continuous cell culture supply in 500L - 2000L tank and produces 10 - 30 times higher cell density. Therefore, more quantity of products can be produced by using this single-use bioreactors, with less space and capital cost. Moreover, low water usage by single-use systems, less floor space requirement, and low risk of cross contamination in single-use system are expected to drive growth of the market in the near future.



According to a case study by Cambridge Healthtech Institute in 2016, by using single-use (SU) bioreactors, there can be an annual savings of US$ 250,000 in water generation for injections and US$ 60,000 in labor time required to set up and cleaning of stainless steel tank. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global bioreactors market during the forecast period.



Moreover, in bioprocessing, enzymes used are specific in their action and produce a pure product. Chronic diseases such as diabetes and anemia are widespread globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, around 415 million people were living with diabetes, which indicates the need for increasing availability of bioprocessed products at faster rates, wherein, advanced bioreactors could be useful. For instance, bioprocessed products such as Amaryl manufactured by Sanofi Aventis U.S. LLC, and Acarbose by Emcure Pharmaceutical Ltd. are used as anti-diabetic drugs. Therefore, implementation of single-use bioreactors has made clinical and commercial production of biopharmaceuticals fast and efficient in limited time and has reduced the cost associated with production, which in turn, is expected to drive growth of the global bioreactors market during the.



Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in global bioreactors market during the forecast period. This is owing to high presence of major biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies such as Gilead Science, Inc., Amgen, and Biogen, Inc. in the U.S. The companies are actively conducting research and development activities on novel therapies for the treatment of various diseases. Research of therapies associated with oncology such as monoclonal antibodies require usage of bioreactors on small as well as large scale for production purposes. Furthermore, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2014, 65.6% of the clinical scale manufacturers and around 42% of the commercial manufacturers used single-use bioreactors to improve their bioprocessing. Moreover, Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global bioreactors market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing usage of bioreactors in biopharmaceutical companies. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2015, around 1,700 biopharmaceutical companies, which utilize bioreactors, are from Europe.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global bioreactors market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, ZETA Holdings GmbH, Sartorius AG BBI, Solaris, Praj HiPurity Systems Limited, BiOENGiNEERiNG, INC., Infors AG, and Appplikon Biotechnology, Inc.



