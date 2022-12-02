Growth of Content Delivery Network Market Is Predicted as $34.5 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Content Delivery Network Market size is projected to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks. CDNs provide faster load times, reduced bandwidth consumption and many other benefits for web publishers, which will positively impact the CDN market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Content Delivery Network Market by Component (Solutions (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security) and Services), Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Provider Type, Application Area and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"



The solutions to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



In the content delivery network by component, the solutions are expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. According to The Global Internet Phenomena Report, streaming video accounted for 53.7% of internet bandwidth traffic up by 4.8% from 2022. Companies selling access to content delivery networks (CDNs) groups of servers designed to speed up web content delivery benefited enormously. Further, the big companies are entering into the content delivery network solutions segment. For instance, in 2022, Google launches Media CDN to compete on content delivery. Google launched in general availability Media CDN, a platform for delivering content using the same infrastructure that powers YouTube. Nowadays, the maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations. Organizations use an appropriate CDN solution to deliver their content to the target customers with a better QoE.



Dynamic content is expected to dominate in the market during the forecast period



By Content type, dynamic content is expected to hold the dominant position in the market size during the forecast period due to the focus of people on live content streaming such as live sports, news broadcast, concerts, and on-demand, wherein encoded data is stored in a streaming media server and is made available on request from the client. Different content types can be requested in on-demand content, such as audio, video, and music clips. Dynamic content majorly refers to web content that changes based on the user's behavior, preferences, and interests. The convenience of accessing dynamic content and rising usage of video-based content, the dynamic content type is accumulating a dominant position in the CDN market.



Traditional CDN is expected to have a higher market size during the forecast period



By Provider Type, traditional CDN is expected to have a higher market size. Traditional CDN providers include pure players in the CDN market. These players provide various CDN solutions, such as network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery, to deliver static and dynamic content over the internet. Traditional CDN providers involve a large set of strategically deployed servers globally and balance the load on the existing networks. This distributed network infrastructure pushes the requested content to the closest server for delivering the content to the user with the lowest latency. Servers are integrated with a routing layer, which intelligently determines the closest possible server. These servers provide load balancing, caching, secure access, and usage analytics and monitoring services. Some of the traditional CDN vendors in the market are Akamai, ChinaCache, Aryaka Networks, and StackPath.



Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By application Area, the healthcare sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. The healthcare services application area is one of the most lucrative in the CDN domain. The high adoption rate of technologies in the healthcare sector is one of the major factors for the growth at higher pace. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, methodologies, and processes, digital transformation in healthcare aims to give real significance to patients, healthcare providers, and healthcare organizations. The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that require real-time data and instructions, which mobile and system connectivity has made possible. CDN is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large scale due to the high adoption of the telemedicine trend.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global content delivery network market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing need for on-demand healthcare among patients with hectic schedules, the healthcare sector is entering an era of digital innovation. The increasing number of internet and smartphone users, along with the growing adoption of OTT media platforms and demand for high-quality video content, are driving the growth of the CDN market in the region. Thus, the US is currently one of the biggest markets regarding the deployment and implementation of CDN services. Most of the CDN vendors are headquartered in the US and garner most of their revenue. Companies catering to the US CDN market include Akamai, AWS, and Microsoft.



The key and emerging market players in the content delivery network market include Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Limelight networks (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G?Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK), Edgecast (US), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global content delivery network market.



