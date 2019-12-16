Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- A smart speakers a type of wireless speaker and voice command device with an integrated virtual assistant (artificial intelligence) hat offers interactive actions and handsfree activation with the help of one "hot word" (or several "hot words"). Some smart speakers can also act as a smart device that utilizes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other wireless protocol standards to extend usage beyond audio playback, such as to control home automation devices. This can include, but is not be limited to, features such as compatibility across a number of services and platforms,peer-to-peer connection through mesh networking, virtual assistants, and others. Each can have its own designated interface and features in-house, usually launched or controlled via application or home automation software.



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This report studies the global Smart Speaker Improvers market, analyzes and researches the Smart Speaker Improvers development status and forecast in

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Apple (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Harman (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Altec Lansing (U.S.), Avnera Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan), D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Logitech International SA, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, SK Telecom



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By types, the market can be split into

Single Room

Double-Room

Multi-Room



By Application, the market can be split into

Home

Commercial



Table of Contents



Global Smart Speaker Market Professional Survey Report 2017



1 Industry Overview of Smart Speaker

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Speaker

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Speaker

4 Global Smart Speaker Overall Market Overview

5 Smart Speaker Regional Market Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Smart Speaker Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Global 2012-2017E Smart Speaker Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Smart Speaker

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Smart Speaker Market

10 Smart Speaker Marketing Type Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Smart Speaker

12 Conclusion of the Global Smart Speaker Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source



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