Growth of Ontario Natural Food Co-op Supported by JustFoodERP & Microsoft Dynamics

With roots going back to 1976, Ontario Natural Food Co-op begins its implementation of JustFoodERP powered by the Microsoft Dynamics NAV platform.



“In alignment with our strategic plan, ONFC has a requirement to better integrate core business processes such as membership, logistics, inventory planning, and order fulfillment,” says Randy Whitteker, General Manager ONFC. “We carefully evaluated the ERP playing field through a diligent evaluation process. In that time, it was clear that JustFoodERP was the right partner for our co-op into the future”.



“We are very excited to have ONFC become part of the JustFoodERP family” commented Marc DiGiorgio, Vice President of JustFoodERP. “The fact that JustFoodERP was selected by ONFC is full validation that our solution is amongst the best for mid-sized food distributors. ONFC is a great organization to work with and are looking forward to the project and long term relationship.”



Randy Whitteker states “We included all of the stakeholders in the selection process. While bringing greater efficiencies and supporting the growth of our business was a critical need, we found that as a Microsoft based platform, the familiarity and ease of use of the application were also key factors for our users. Also, as a Microsoft platform, JustFoodERP integrates naturally with our other tools such as Outlook, Exchange and SharePoint. The selection of JustFoodERP also ensured that we would maintain some of the things that currently make our organization great for members and customers. They were able to support our key processes and create efficiencies in our business and delivery model. This is key to the continued growth and success of ONFC, our Members and our Customers”.



About JustFoodERP

JustFoodERP is an IndustryBuilt company. Powered by the worlds' fastest growing ERP product -Microsoft Dynamics NAV, JustFoodERP provides a complete software and services package designed for the food industry.



About Ontario Natural Food Co-op (ONFC)

Ontario Natural Food Co-op is a co-operative headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. ONFC has led the distribution of natural and organic food in the region since its inception in 1976. A member-owned and directed wholesaler, ONFC distributes over 4,000 grocery, refrigerated, frozen, bulk, and household items to natural and organic retailers in the eastern half of Canada. ONFC also produces and distributes a line of locally produced Natural and Organic products under the OntarioNatural brand. The company has established itself as the preferred supplier to small and large natural food stores, wellness clinics, daycare centres, buying clubs, bakeries, restaurants, and independent grocery stores. It consistently provides its customers with a high product fulfillment rate and unparalleled service levels in the industry.



