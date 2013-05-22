Growth of Tattooing Exploding! Learning How to Tattoo Is Going Mainstream

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- For many people, a tattoo is a way of self-expression, a way to show the world their unique identity. People use to associate tattoos with bikers, sailors and members of different tribes. Tattooing has been a part of many cultures around the world for centuries.



Now, tattooing is gaining huge popularity, despite the many taboos. It has earned a reputation as a serious form of art and self-expression. People from various beliefs, styles and walks of life now choose to get a tattoo for many different reasons. Now more than ever, people of artistic disposition are drawn towards learning how to become a tattoo artist and adopting it as a real profession.



Many aspiring tattoos artists do not believe in gaining knowledge through books, videos and more. This has not been considered the best approach in the past. But now times are changing. Now there is a shift towards more informational products because people are starting to realize there is nothing wrong with gaining basic knowledge of tattooing through these sources.



What is wrong is going out and tattooing without the right experience and instruction. Tattooing101.com is a website created particularly to share beneficial knowledge of learning how to tattoo, what to do, what not to do, that also contains useful resources, articles, and products recommended by professionals and much more. Elite Tattoo Pro is the definitive handbook on mastering the art of tattooing that is gaining a lot of popularity in the “how to tattoo” niche as well.



Tattooing101.com describes itself as an excellent starting point and resource for all beginners. Elite Tattoo Pro, on the other hand, is a massive “all in one” tattooing handbook that takes readers through the entire process of learning how to tattoo to owning a unique tattoo business.



The first step of learning anything, including tattooing, is to gather proper knowledge, this means learning the basics of tattooing, including proper safety, learning about tattoo machines, inks, needles, and more. The guides available on the website at Tattooing101.com include:



- Tattooing Videos: These should be combined with tattooing guides such as the Elite Tattoo Pro. The videos will allow the learners to watch the methods of proper tattooing. Not all information available on the Internet is useful. It’s important to watch proper videos to avoid getting bad information.

- Tattoo Flash Resources

- Tattoo Equipment/Suppliers

- Tattoo Inks

- Tattoo Magazines/Publications

- Tattoo Dating



Furthermore the articles available on this website will help people understand many other aspects of tattoo history, becoming a tattoo artist the right way, creating perfect tattoos, different styles and techniques, and the secrets to a successful tattoo business. Due to the nature of this art it is important to start the profession on the right foot and good solid knowledge is vital to be successful.



