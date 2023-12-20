Growth of the Precision Farming Market in the Americas Region by 2031

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the precision farming market is estimated to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2023 to USD 21.9 billion by 2031; it is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.7% from 2023 to 2031.



The primary drivers behind the expansion of the precision farming sector include the swift integration of cutting-edge technologies in precision agriculture to minimize labor expenses, the heightened uptake of Internet of Things (IoT) devices within farming domains, noteworthy economic savings linked to precision farming methodologies, the imperative of addressing climate alterations and fulfilling escalating food requirements, and the growing global endorsements of precision farming practices by governmental bodies.



The agriculture sector stands to undergo a significant revolution through precision farming, achieved by combining smartphone applications with precision farming machinery. This transformation is driven by the increasing utilization of AI-powered solutions and the progressively widespread acceptance of cutting-edge technological tools and equipment within the agricultural domain.



Based on Offering, the hardware segment within the precision farming market is anticipated to dominate the market share. This expansion can be credited to the widespread adoption of automation and control mechanisms within the agricultural sector, notably drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS systems, irrigation controllers, guidance and steering systems, yield monitors, and various sensors. The convergence of control devices with sensing and monitoring tools, encompassing diverse sensor types and yield monitors, culminates in a comprehensive precision farming framework. The realm of remote sensing assumes a pivotal role in amassing and overseeing farm-centric data, fostering informed decision-making and optimal resource utilization. Farm management software systems come into play to decipher and scrutinize the amassed information and visually depict it.



Based on Technology, guidance technology is anticipated to claim the foremost market share by 2031, the precision farming sector centered around guidance technology is poised for significant growth. This advancement can be ascribed to farmers' early acceptance of this technology. Through GPS-based auto-guidance technology, cultivators are empowered to curtail the overlap of equipment and tractor routes, leading to savings in fuel, labor, time, and mitigation of soil compaction. An automated steering system, functioning as a navigation tool reliant on GPS, guides agricultural machinery like tractors and automated robots. Its utility lies in diminishing energy consumption, curtailing fuel expenditures, and refining driving precision. Presently, a majority of farmers incorporate guidance technology or auto-steering mechanisms within their precision farming methodologies. The benefits conferred by guidance and steering systems, including decreased machinery expenses and minimized land wastage, are influencing agricultural producers to adopt these systems within their farming operations.



Based on Application, the yield monitoring application holds the largest market share in 2022. With farmers aiming to boost productivity and optimize resource usage, the demand for precise, real-time crop yield insights is crucial. These applications employ data-driven approaches, enabling farmers to gather precise crop performance data across various field sections. By incorporating technologies like sensors, GPS systems, and data analytics, these apps empower informed decisions on irrigation, fertilization, and other essential practices. Detecting yield variations permits targeted actions, minimizing waste and maximizing output. Additionally, as the agriculture sector prioritizes sustainability and efficient resource use, adopting yield monitoring apps aligns with these objectives. The app's role in enhancing decisions, optimizing inputs, and boosting profitability positions it as a vital element in precision farming. With ongoing technological advancements and growing recognition of its benefits, the yield monitoring application is primed for sustained expansion, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of precision agriculture.



Based on Region, the precision farming market is projected to be dominated by the Americas region in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to the region's heightened embrace of advanced technology, escalating research and development endeavors, and substantial per-capita disposable income. The surge in demand for automation and robotic solutions in response to labor shortages and elevated labor costs contributes to bolstering productivity and maintaining quality standards. Moreover, the imperative of augmenting productivity within existing agricultural zones to meet burgeoning demands further propels the precision farming demand in this region. Market participants in the Americas are strategically investing in research and development to engineer precision farming technologies that are both cost-effective and highly productive. These dynamics collectively underpin the robust growth of the precision farming market within the Americas region.