Growth Opportunities for Automated Optical Inspection System in Various Industries

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- The global automated optical inspection system market size is estimated to be valued at USD 753 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1,583 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Major factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing demand for consumer electronics, rising need for high-quality electronic components, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for AOI systems in automotive electronics.



The market for 3D AOI systems to grow at higher CAGR from 2020—2025



3D AOI systems can detect faults in PCB substrates as well as defects in the ball grid arrays (BGA), which makes them superior to 2D AOI systems. Further, the ability to quickly inspect defects in tall components, a significant reduction in false call rates, and the ability to provide volumetric data of components under inspection make 3D AOI systems the ideal choice for electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers in the coming years.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179056156



Automotive industry to exhibit the highest growth in automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period



The demand for high-performance electronic components for critical-safety systems of a vehicle such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), airbags, and braking systems has increased the use of electronics in automobiles. Moreover, the implementation of wireless communication technologies such as M2M and connected vehicles has resulted in a rise of electronics components in automobiles. The use of high-quality electronics has made automotive manufacturers use highly efficient AOI systems to inspect electronics components during the production process.



Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system market in North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period. The presence of a tech-savvy population with high disposable income and a huge demand for consumer electronics is leading to advancements in PCBs, which further fuel the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market in North America.



Key Market Players

As of 2019, Koh Young (South Korea), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Omron (Japan), Viscom (Germany), and Saki (Japan) were the major players in the global automated optical inspection (AOI) system market.