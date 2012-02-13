Growth Opportunities in Soft Drinks - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Insights, "Growth Opportunities in Soft Drinks", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- The soft drinks industry is a more challenging environment than ever before. While there exists a renewed focus on value for money, consumers continue to demand premium products that meet their health, indulgence and convenience needs. This report highlights best-practice across global markets in meeting this challenge and helps manufacturers to target their NPD budget to the most effective uses.
Scope
- Key trends, market drivers and resistors across the global soft drinks market.
- Analysis of new soft drinks launched between 2007 and 2011, based on Product Launch Analytics data.
- Details of NPD and innovation trends in soft drinks across all key geographies and categories.
- Analysis of how social and economic trends are interacting with innovative NPD in global soft drinks markets.
- Examples of products that exemplify successful on-trade NPD within the soft drinks market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
In developed-world markets, traditional categories such as carbonates are stagnating, while the trend to upselling consumers to premium categories such as energy drinks and smoothies that thrived during the 2000s has been impacted by recession and discretionary consumer spending cuts in many developed economies.
The fastest growing drinks category from 2010-2015 will be functional drinks, which will grow at 5.0% per year to reach $61 billion. Bottled water will grow at 4.8% driving the total market to $125 billion, while concentrates will be the third-fastest-growing category at 3.3%.
Low or no growth in most western economies is a given for the next three years. In the short term, rising Chinese consumer spending creates opportunities in the beverage sector, but in the long run it is likely to lead to Chinese drinks companies that represent serious competition to existing market players, not just in China but worldwide.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which categories are showing the most product innovation within the soft drinks industry?
- What are the most important macro-level category trends in soft drinks markets?
- Which regions will show the strongest growth in soft drinks value and volume sales over the next five years?
- What are the most significant types of product innovation to take place in soft drinks worldwide?
- How will economic factors affect product innovation in the soft drinks industry?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bull, GECINA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hudson's Bay Company, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, IntercontinentalExchange, Inc, Metro International S.A., Nectar, Nestle SA, Odwalla, Inc., Schindler Holding Ltd., South African Airways, Tesco PLC, University of Sydney
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future Flavor Trends in Soft Drinks: New opportunities for natural, healthy, and exotic flavors
- Innovations in Soft Drinks: Opportunities in detox, anti-energy and appetite suppressing drinks
- Emerging Trends & Growth Opportunities in Energy Drinks: Shots, Flavour Trends & Forecasts to 2015
- Emerging Food and Drinks Markets: Growth opportunities in Brazil, Russia, India, China and the UAE
- Innovation in Soft Drinks: Beyond carbonates, the future of healthy, functional and indulgent drinks
- Emerging Ingredients in Food and Drinks: Growth opportunities in flavors and formulation by product category
- Health and Wellness in Food and Drinks: Growth opportunities in beauty, purity, detox, vitality and relaxation
- Emerging Food and Drinks Markets in Asia-Pacific: Fast growth and maturing countries and product markets
- Emerging Food and Drinks Markets in Latin America: Fast growth and maturing countries and product markets
- Next Generation Soft Drinks: Innovation in natural, functional and premium beverages