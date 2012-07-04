Growth Opportunities in Sports Nutrition - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Business Insights is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- This report details the opportunities, legislative pressures and product concepts driving the sport nutrition industry. Insight is offered as regards the development of the market over the next four years together with the trends that will drive the sector over this period. The content provides market data and examines key examples of industry consolidation and implications for the market.
Report Scope
- Identify geographic opportunities from global sales data backed by category analysis for North America and key countries in EU including the UK.
- Review brand and innovation strategies of key players in the performance nutrition categories.
- Examine key threats and opportunities presented by changing regulations.
- Understand the factors driving industry consolidation and examine the key deals of the recent past.
- Review category trends and new product development from existing and emerging brands in the sports nutrition category.
Report Highlights
Whey protein is being incorporated into a number of products, such as oatmeal and snack bars, and it can bring various health related benefits, including minimizing the loss of muscle mass. This is of obvious interest to active, healthy people but it is also relevant to seniors who may experience losses in body mass and strength.
Industry consolidation has been a significant feature of the sports nutrition industry over the past few years. This activity has included GSK's purchase of Maxinutrition, Abbott's acquisition of EAS, Glanbia's purchase of BSN and also the Carlyle Group's $3.8bn capture of NBTY, the maker of Nature's Bounty, MET-Rx and Solgar supplements.
In the UK alone GlaxoSmithKline, parent company of Lucozade and Maximuscle, now has approximately 80,000 chillers and vending machines. This provides an incredible distribution reach for Maximuscle and its ready to drinks and nutrition bars, which could help see them further enforce their position as premier UK sports nutrition brand.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the current trends and market drivers within the sports nutrition markets?
- What are the main regulatory hurdles to overcome for EU and North American Markets?
- What new ingredients and product categories present new opportunities in the field of performance nutrition?
- What is the forecast market size and growth rates to 2016 in the major sports nutrition categories and countries?
- What merger and acquisition opportunities exist in the sports nutrition market?
