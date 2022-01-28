Growth Opportunities in the Smart Clothing Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- The Smart clothing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2%. Rising demand for monitoring bodily activities through sensors and increasing the adoption of smart clothes for various end-user industries are expected to fuel the growth of the smart clothing market during the forecast period.



Smart clothing monitors the wearer's physical condition. Smart shirts bodysuits, pants, and undergarments are some of the products that provide biometric data, such as pulse rate, temperature, muscle stretch, heart rhythm, and physical movement; this data is transmitted via Bluetooth to an app in real-time. The integrated technology monitors the material conditions of the user and uses big data analytics to predict and show the results. Also, smart clothing technologies can sense and monitor environmental conditions, as well.



Smart clothing market for active smart textiles is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Vibrant smart textiles can sense and react to the stimuli; this has increased their usage in many applications in most of the end-user industries. For instance, phase-change materials are used for heat storage and transfer. This type is used to produce outfits used in sports, firefighting, defense (bulletproof jackets), and other professions. Textile products can be made more comfortable when a textile material can react to the environment. Thus, the market for active smart textiles has proliferated in recent years.



Smart clothing market for upper wear product type is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. A smart t-shirt can provide biometric data such as heart rate, breathing rate, and muscle activity, which are used to optimize performance and execute workout plans professionally. Textile-integrated sensors have the potential to equip everyday clothes with smart capabilities, making the detection of body movements accessible during normal life activities. Hence, upper wear products is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



The military & defense end-use industry is the largest adopter of smart clothes. Textile-based materials equipped with nanotechnology and electronics have a key role in the development of technologically advanced military uniforms and materials. Smart clothing has become a key component in the creation of new military uniforms designed to improve the health of the soldier while providing field insight. Hence, the demand for smart clothes in military & defense is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Smart clothing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is a major contributor to the growth of the market. The region has become a global focal point for significant investments and business expansion opportunities. The country's aggressively developing economy is driving the growth of the smart clothing market in this region. Other than China, countries such as South Korea, Japan, and India are involved in the manufacturing of smart clothes, which acts as another booster to the growth of the market.