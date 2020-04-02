Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in Starch Recovery Systems Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- The report "Starch Recovery Systems Market By Component (Refining sieves, Hydrocyclones and centrifuges, Vacuum filters, Screw conveyors, and Filling stations), Plant size (Large, Medium, and Small), Application, and Region – Global Forecast To 2023? The starch recovery systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 256 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Owing to factors such as the growing demand for snack food products; increasing environmental concerns; manufacturers' inclination toward cost-efficient manufacturing processes and toward gaining profits from byproducts, the global market for starch recovery systems is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=161195023



The starch recovery systems market has been segmented, on the basis of component, into refining sieves, hydrocyclones and centrifuges, vacuum filters, screw conveyors, filling stations, and others (spray dryer, plate heat exchanger, and desander). The hydrocyclones and centrifuges segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, in terms of value; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing potato processing industry and preferences for eco-efficient processing are driving the starch recovery systems market.



On the basis of application, the frozen products segment dominates the global starch recovery systems market.



The starch recovery systems market is segmented, on the basis of application, into frozen products, chips & snack pellets, dehydrated products, and others (canned potato and potato flour). The market for the frozen segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The increased demand for frozen potato products is positively impacting the growth of the starch recovery systems market.



By plant size, the large-scale potato processing industries are dominating the starch recovery systems market.



The starch recovery systems market is segmented, on the basis of plant size, into large, medium, and small. Large-scale plants are focusing on an eco-efficient process of generating starch from potato wastewater, creating a demand for starch recovery systems. The availability of budgets is one of the major factors due to which the large-scale industries have become early adopters of starch recovery systems. The need to reduce wastewater treatment costs and to earn additional profits by selling the recovered starch are some of the reasons to install the starch recovery systems. These factors are boosting the demand for starch recovery systems in the market.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global starch recovery systems market during the forecast period. Expansion of the potato processing industry is driving the demand for starch recovery systems market in the Asia Pacific region. The potato processing industry in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth, owing to the increasing demand for processed potato products. Additionally, the potato processing industries have developed an inclination toward eco-efficient processing systems with better quality products and a reduced amount of industrial discharge, in recent years; this is also driving the market in this region. These factors are expected to create a potential market for starch recovery systems in the potato processing industry. Promising markets such as India and China, along with other Asian countries, hold great potential for the growth of starch recovery systems.



Request Sample:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=161195023



Key Market Players:



Key players in the market include GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Andritz (Austria), NivobaHovex (Netherlands), MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP (Australia), Myande Group (China), LARSSON SWEDEN (Sweden), Sino-Food Machinery (China), Flo-Mech (UK), Hiller GmbH (Germany), Flottweg (Germany), Stamex Technology (Thailand), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey). These players are increasingly undertaking new product launches, expansions & investments, and acquisitions & mergers to introduce and develop new technologies and products in the market and to expand their product portfolios in the untapped regions.