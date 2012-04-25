Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- “Growth Strategies for Supergenerics Organizations - Opportunities in Addressing Unmet Medical Needs and Providing Cost-Effective Solutions for Product Development in Emerging Markets” which assesses the strategies that companies have used to improve the efficacy, safety, ease of use and manufacture of products. It discusses the key advantages and market drivers to develop and differentiate supergenerics. It analyzes the regulatory and legislative implications on the development of supergenerics, and gives an introduction to the CRO industry. It provides an overview of leading supergeneric organizations, their technologies, product development strategies, and partnering activities and analyzes market trends and the future outlook for the growth of supergeneric organizations.



Today more than 550 new chemical entities have been approved for use, however many of these products are still only available in their original dosage form and indication. As our scientific understanding into the mechanism of action, targets, effects, and delivery technologies grows supergeneric organizations have gained significant expertise to develop novel platform technologies that can enhance the delivery of one or more agents and improve tissue targeting thereby reducing off-target side effects, potentially enhancing therapeutic effects and the ease of administration. GBI Research analysis has identified more than 60 novel supergeneric formulations of approved oncology, CNS and pain, and respiratory products that are under development which address specific unmet medical need and which may provide a cost-effective solution to develop novel products to meet the growing demands within the emerging markets.



Scope

- Market analysis identifying the key advantages for developing supergenerics and the market drivers for product development.

- Data and analysis regarding novel technologies and delivery platforms that have been developed to enhance the safety and efficacy and/or ease the administration of single molecules and combination therapies.

- Assess how supergenerics can improve manufacturing efficiencies through the adoption of continuous manufacturing processes.

- Key challenges faced by supergeneric organization with respect to the regulatory hurdles and IP protection of supergeneric products

- The competitive landscape of leading supergeneric organizations their products, technologies and partnership activities including: Access Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceutical, Adventrx Pharmaceuticals, Azaya therapeutics, Cynapsus Therapeutics, Durect Corporation, Enzon Pharmacetuicals, Insys Therapetuics, KemPharm, Nektar Therapeutics, NuPathe, Pearl Therapeutics, PharmaEngine, Pulmatrix, Regulon, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Talon Therapeutics and Zogenix.



Reasons to buy

- Identify the key market opportunities for supergeneric development

- Develop or license the IP for technology platforms to optimize product delivery

- Re-evaluate and reassess manufacturing processes and explore alternative ways to improve manufacturing efficiencies

- Gain a greater understanding with regards to the regulatory requirements for supergeneric development and potential IP issues

- Develop key strategic alliances with leading supergeneric organization to complement and expand product portfolios to meet the demand of developed and emerging markets



