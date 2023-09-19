Growth Trends and Key Insights in the Microirrigation Systems Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- The microirrigation systems market has witnessed significant growth, with a research report from MarketsandMarkets estimating its value at USD 10.4 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements that have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of microirrigation systems.



Download PDF Brochure



Advancements in technology have led to automation and control systems that allow for precise monitoring and management of water applications. This ensures optimal irrigation scheduling, reduces human error, and maximizes water utilization. Additionally, innovations in sensor technology, remote monitoring, and data analytics have enabled real-time monitoring of soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and crop water requirements. These developments have significantly improved irrigation management.



Key Highlights:



Micro-sprinkler Segment: Micro sprinklers are emerging as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. They provide uniform water distribution across fields or gardens, optimizing water usage and promoting healthy plant growth. These systems operate at lower pressures and flow rates than traditional sprinklers, reducing energy requirements for water pumping.



Plantation Crops:



The plantation crops segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the research period. Plantation crops such as tea, coffee, and cocoa are known for their high yield per unit area. Careful cultivation practices, such as mulching and terracing, help prevent soil erosion and maintain soil fertility.



Industrial Users:



Industrial users are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period. With increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, industrial users are turning to eco-friendly practices. Micro irrigation technologies support these goals by reducing water waste, minimizing fertilizer and pesticide runoff, and optimizing resource utilization. Remote monitoring and control capabilities further enhance efficiency and sustainability.



Asia Pacific Region:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period. The region faces climate challenges such as irregular rainfall patterns, droughts, and heat waves. Microirrigation systems provide regulated and efficient water distribution, enhancing resilience to severe weather conditions. Additionally, these systems can remove impurities from irrigation water, ensuring crop health and yield.



Request Custom Data to Address your Specific Business Needs



Prominent Players in the Microirrigation Systems Market:



Several prominent players operate in the microirrigation systems market, including Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Nelson Irrigation (US), and Rain Bird Corporation (US), among others. These companies contribute to the industry's growth through innovation and technological advancements in microirrigation systems.



In conclusion, the microirrigation systems market is on a growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements and the need for sustainable agricultural practices. Key segments, such as micro-sprinklers and plantation crops, are expected to experience rapid expansion. The adoption of microirrigation systems by industrial users and their growing use in the Asia Pacific region further contribute to the market's robust growth.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com