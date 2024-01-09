Growth Trends in Crypto Asset Management Market Future Scope, Emerging Trends and Opportunities to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- The global Crypto Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology would drive market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Crypto Asset Management Market"



147 - Tables

74 - Figures

206 – Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crypto-asset-management-market-201925303.html



Key and innovative vendors in the Crypto asset management market include Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US), Tradeium Capital, LLC. (Germany), Opus Labs CVBA (Belgium), Kryptographe Inc (UK), and others.



These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the crypto asset management market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2019 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Coinbase



Coinbase was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, US. It provides an online platform for digital cryptocurrency exchanges between merchants, consumers, and institutions. Its products and services include Asset Management, Consumer, Commerce, Custody, Earn.com, Paradex, Prime, Pro, and Wallet. For institutional customers, it provides digital asset custody solutions offering services such as Segregated Cold Storage, Financial and Security Controls, Dedicated Coverage, Service Level Agreements (SLAs) on fund transfers, and Insurance and Upcoming Service Multiuser Accounts. The company's prime investors include Andreessen Horowitz, USV, DFJ Growth, MUFG, BBVA, and USAA. The company aims at forming an open financial system for every individual. The open financial system is not governed by any institution or body. Currently, the company has a presence in North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.



Coinbase Offerings: Toshi (Hot Wallet), Custody Services, and Coinbase Prime.



Gemini:



Gemini is a trust regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS). It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, US. It provides digital asset exchange and custodian services. It also provides the trading of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, by converting them into the fiat currency, the US dollar. For trading, it offers 15 distinct pairs. These pairs are made with the combination of cryptocurrencies and the US dollar. Gemini's custody services include depository account, segregated custody account, customer funds, and regulatory oversights. The company offers the trading of digital assets in the sandbox environment, wherein auctions are held daily.



Inquire Before Buy: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=201925303



Key Dynamic Factors For Crypto Asset Management Market:



Regulatory Environment: The market for cryptocurrency asset management is greatly impacted by regulatory changes and clarity. The uptake and functioning of cryptocurrency investment products are impacted by changing rules, whether they are permissive or restrictive.



Market Maturation: The bitcoin market's overall maturity is important. Institutional investors' interest is growing as the industry gets more established, which is driving the expansion of cryptocurrency asset management services.



Institutional Adoption: One of the most significant changes in the cryptocurrency market has been the arrival of institutional investors. Institutional adoption results in higher credibility, liquidity, and an advanced method of managing cryptocurrency assets.



Technological Developments: How crypto assets are managed is impacted by developments in blockchain, smart contracts, and decentralised finance (DeFi). The dynamism of the business is attributed to innovations in custody solutions, security protocols, and portfolio management systems.



Market Mood and Speculation: Both institutional and retail investors' sentiments have the power to significantly alter the state of the market. Macroeconomic conditions and social media trends, among other things, influence speculative activity, which in turn affects demand for crypto asset management services.



Security Issues: In the cryptocurrency world, security is still of utmost importance. Prominent cyberattacks or weaknesses in blockchain systems may have an effect on investor confidence and the need for dependable and safe asset management solutions.



Global Economic Conditions: The demand for crypto asset management services can be impacted by macroeconomic factors that affect investor behaviour and allocation methods, such as interest rates, inflation rates, and economic instability.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for bitcoin asset management is distinguished by fierce competition and a complex segmentation that reflects the varied dynamics of the quickly changing cryptocurrency landscape. Key competitors compete for market share in a setting defined by technology innovation and regulatory advances, ranging from well-established financial institutions to specialised crypto-native businesses. Market characteristics vary geographically due to different regulatory frameworks and institutional adoption levels. The categories of crypto assets managed—tokenized assets, cryptocurrencies, and decentralised finance (DeFi) instruments—show further division. Tailored solutions are needed for both institutional and retail investor sectors, and institutional adoption can be a game-changer.



Browse Other Reports:



Traffic Management Market



Digital Asset Management Market



Conversational AI Market



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



Product Engineering Services Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/crypto-asset-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/crypto-asset-management.asp