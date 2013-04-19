GrowthIndustry: Breast Pumps Market (Manual, Battery-Powered and Electric Pumps) 2012-2018

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Breast Pumps Market (Manual, Battery-Powered And Electric Pumps) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Breast pumps are medical devices used for expression of milk by lactating mothers. The demand for these devices is increasing due to the rising number of working women and their growing disposable incomes. This report studies the market for breast pumps from two different aspects - by pumping system type and by product design. The global market has been segmented based on these two parameters and market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2010 to 2018 have been provided for each of the segments and sub-segments, in terms of USD million. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period of 2012 to 2018 has been given along with market size estimations, considering 2011 as the base year for all calculations.
The market has also been segmented geographically into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and RoW, and the respective market sizes and forecasts have been provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the global breast pumps market, and future opportunities is highlighted in the market overview section.
The competitive landscape section includes market share analysis of all the leading players in this market, for the year 2011. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Medela, Inc., Philips AVENT, Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions, Whittlestone, Inc., Hygeia Medical Group, and Bailey Medical.
The global breast pumps market is segmented into the following categories:
Breast Pumps Market, by Pumping System Type
Manual
Battery-powered
Electric
Personal Use
Hospital Grade
Breast Pumps Market, by Product Design
Open System Pumps
Closed System Pumps
Breast Pumps Market, by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of the World (RoW)
