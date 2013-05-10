Grub and Tree Shrubs Taking Over? DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs Now Offering a Control Program

Mooresville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Spring is a beautiful time of year as the life of the greenery slowly comes back, and that beautiful green lawn finally gives the owner something to be proud of. However, some may not be so lucky when it comes to having that lustrous green looking golf course. With that being said, DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs has announced their turf grub and tree shrub program to have the lawn looking new in no time.



Home or business owners may notice that there grass is dying, which may be a sign of a grub invasion. The white grubs are the larvae of beetles and they feed on the roots of the grass which results in the grass dying and leading to an unhealthy damaged turf. Since they are below the surface, owners may not be able to see the grubs until birds or moles have been hunting for them. The professionals from DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs recommend that during the spring and right before summer is the best time to prevent grub invasions from destroying the lawn before it is too late.



DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs are also excited to be offering their new redesigned tree and shrub program. This will be able to protect plants and shrubbery all year round with a slow release fertilizer. This will be able to prevent the beautiful perennials that were just planted, or Hollies, crap myrtles, and many other plants from becoming damaged. The application consists of two processes that will be able to prevent insect, disease or fungicide inside the plant. Have the landscaping looking immaculate this spring and summer by contacting DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs for their grub and tree shrub program. Don’t wait any longer for lawn care in Huntersville and get a free online estimate.



About DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs

DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs is a family-owned landscaping construction company that provide both residential and commercial services such as weed control, lawn care, landscape lighting and lawn moving services in Huntersville. DalaCasa also extends their services into Davidson, Mooresville and Cornelius, NC. Their professionals have the understanding of insect problems and how to properly care for any shrubbery that may be planted during landscaping. Their landscapers guarantee customer satisfaction and will stop at nothing until the property owners are completely happy.



