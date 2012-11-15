Grupio Mobile Provides Affordable High Value Mobile Event Apps for Event Planners

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Grupio the global market leader in high value low cost mobile event apps for Event Planners continues to grow at a record pace! In the last year Grupio has diversified its mobile event apps offerings - providing support for all Smartphone Platforms as a Native App including iPhone, Android and Blackberry, as well as multiple languages and integrated services with Cvent.



The Company’s mobile apps suite of products include: Grupio Express, Grupio Custom and Grupio Multi-Event, starting at a low cost price point of $500 for its Grupio Express Service, with additional services and functionality available via its other core modules. Grupio offers virtually unlimited mobile app customization capabilities for Event Planners who need to mobilize an event, providing rapid turnaround for customization in a matter of hours or days, depending upon the client’s requirements.



Grupio Provides Service to Corporate Event Planners



In the last year Grupio has provided turnkey Mobile Event Apps development services for 10-20 major Fortune 500 Companies and smaller Event Planners – growth rates have reflected a diverse customer base and driven by an awareness of and recognition of Grupio’s low cost high value modularized services.



The company continues to have a high retention rate with over half of its revenue stream generated from repeat customers. Key referenceable Fortune 500 Customers include: Johnson and Johnson, NBC Universal, Cognizant, the United Way, Acteva, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Avnet and Skills USA.



Grupio has an aggressive product marketing strategy in place and is continuing to offer more comprehensive mobile event apps services and will introduce major features later this quarter to drive broader customer acceptance, support its position as the high value/low cost provider and to differentiate its services from competitors.



About Grupio

Grupio is a San Jose based company, founded in 2008, with a core team of founders and developers with significant experience in developing and marketing mobile apps for the Event Planner Industry.



It’s core Product family, Grupio Express, Grupio Custom and Grupio Multi-Event address the needs of Event Planners in all market segments, with features that enable Event Planners to get to market quickly, with a robust set of features that add value to any event, regardless or size or complexity.



Grupio's technology is used world wide by event planners to create an open real-time communication channel with their attendees and offer convenience and enhanced networking capabilities to their attendees and exhibitors.



The Company has provided ongoing services to a broad matrix of customers including: Johnson and Johnson, the United Way, NBC Universal, Acteva, Novartis, Cognizant, GlaxoSmithKline, Avnet and Skills USA, ucb Pharma, Rally Software, Masie, Fung Global Institute, Tech Data and smaller Event Planner Organizations around the globe. For more information: 866.374.0354, sales@grupio.com. Twitter: Grupio_Mobile, Facebook: GrupioMobile, Pinterest: Grupio.