Grupo Modelo SA de CV in Beer (World) - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Grupo Modelo SA de CV in Beer (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Grupo Modelo was the seventh largest global brewer in 2011. The company is the leading player in its domestic Mexican market, and its Corona Extra brand is exported to 180 countries. Modelo is well placed for future growth in Mexico, and should be able to benefit from the growing popularity of imported premium lager brands in its main US, Canadian and UK markets, but in order to maximise its growth, it should invest in strengthening its position in key markets and extending its coverage further.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
