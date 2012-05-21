Gruppo Coin in Italy: Local Profile - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "Gruppo Coin in Italy: Local Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering Gruppo Coin's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Italy.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Gruppo Coin's operations in Italy. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Retailers in Italy have struggled, as weak economic conditions have led to reduced consumer spending. This has also resulted in increased competition in the market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Gruppo Coin Italy's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Gruppo Coin's operations in Italy and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Gruppo Coin's Italy strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table presenting the information of major clothing, footwear, accessories and luxury goods specialists in Italy. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in Italy.
An insightful analysis of Gruppo Coin Italy providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Gruppo Coin and its key competitors in Italy. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Highlights
Gruppo Coin continues to increase its presence in the country, despite the weak economic conditions.
Gruppo Coin plans to focus on its acquired Upim stores for driving growth in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gruppo Coin Italy, Gruppo Coin S.p.A.
