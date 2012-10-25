GS1 Compliant for Item Level Traceability Available through Patented SAE
Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Systems Application Engineering (SAE) has developed patented Hybrid Voice Guidance Solutions. These hybrid designs harnesses each technology: voice, text, barcode scanning, and wearable printing; they are ideal for retail, wholesale and food service picking operations. The advanced technology includes the industry's first application certified GS1 compliant for item-level product traceability and a U.S. Patented technology for scanning and printing case labels at time of pick.
SAE holds many important US Patents including:
US Patent Title US Patent
Method for Object Selection 7,143,041
System for Product Selection 7,502,627
Method for Object Delivery 7,464,037
Pick-by-Line System and Method 7,171,363
Object Loading System and Method 7,567,905
Method for Identifying and Verifying an Element
Using a Voice System 7,567,905
System for Object Selection, Object Picking by Line,
Object Loading & Object Delivery Using an Object
Location Identification Trigger 7,991,654
Method for Object Loading and Object Delivery Using an
Object Location Identification Trigger 7,991,655
Method for Object Delivery Using an Object Location
Identification Trigger 7,991,656