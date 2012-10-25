GS1 Compliant for Item Level Traceability Available through Patented SAE

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Systems Application Engineering (SAE) has developed patented Hybrid Voice Guidance Solutions. These hybrid designs harnesses each technology: voice, text, barcode scanning, and wearable printing; they are ideal for retail, wholesale and food service picking operations. The advanced technology includes the industry's first application certified GS1 compliant for item-level product traceability and a U.S. Patented technology for scanning and printing case labels at time of pick.



SAE holds many important US Patents including:





US Patent Title US Patent



Method for Object Selection 7,143,041

System for Product Selection 7,502,627



Method for Object Delivery 7,464,037



Pick-by-Line System and Method 7,171,363



Object Loading System and Method 7,567,905



Method for Identifying and Verifying an Element

Using a Voice System 7,567,905



System for Object Selection, Object Picking by Line,

Object Loading & Object Delivery Using an Object

Location Identification Trigger 7,991,654



Method for Object Loading and Object Delivery Using an

Object Location Identification Trigger 7,991,655



Method for Object Delivery Using an Object Location

Identification Trigger 7,991,656

