American Procurement Solutions Expanding GSA Services to Developers

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- "All bidding for expressing interest for a new site for the FBI headquarters must be submitted before December, 17, 2013 at 12:00pm EST, per the http://www.fbo.gov site through GSA," states J. Davis, Procurement Specialist at American Procurement Solutions, a strategic GSA and Government Procurement Marketing firm. He adds, "We've been helping businesses of every kind and size network and sell to the government over the years, as the need to respond to government procurement expands."



American Procurement Solutions knows that a GSA Schedule is the most direct way to lower barriers of entry into the federal marketplace. It provides vendors with the preferred tool that the government wants to use to make purchases. A General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract is a quick, efficient buying vehicle. Vendors who have done business with the government in the past are being urged by government buyers to "get on a Schedule" to continue to sell to the federal government.



Estimates show that the U.S. government has spent over $390 billion this year, and a large part of that was directly contracted with the government through the GSA. With 23 percent of all government expenditures federally mandated, becoming a certified vendor for government buyers can prove extremely valuable in increased revenue and exposure.



Mr. Davis asserts: "We help businesses work with the Government, and we understand the important role that contractors play in the overall economy and creating jobs."



About American Procurement Solutions

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., American Procurement Solutions professionals want to lend businesses their expertise to assist with the GSA process and related marketing so that qualifying companies can participate in government contracting and benefit from government-mandated spending with small businesses. Mr. Davis provides companies with a team of experts with years of extensive experience in research, writing and submission of proposals for public (government) and private (corporate and/or non-profit) funding opportunities. Visit http://www.americanprocurementsolutions.co for more information.



Contact for American Procurement Solutions: J. Davis, Procurement Specialist at (202) 743-7848.