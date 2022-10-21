GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors in NYSE: GSK shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at GSK plc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain GSK directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



United Kingdom based GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.



On August 9, 2022, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. provided a corporate update and reported its second quarter 2022 financial results. Among other things, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., also stated that "Due to the evolving COVID-19 landscape and based on discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company and GSK do not plan to file a Biologics License Application for sotrovimab at this time and do not intend to pursue the US-based Phase 3 COMET-STAR prophylaxis trial. Discussions with the FDA remain ongoing regarding the appropriate path forward for sotrovimab in the US."



