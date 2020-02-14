GSR2R Announces Exciting Job Openings

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- GSR2R has unveiled a vast array of recruitment jobs in London, which can lead to exciting and rewarding careers for interested candidates.



The recruitment industry has changed dramatically over the years in many different ways. One of the aspects of these changes is the career profiles that are available to candidates today. Being in the business since 2001, GSR2R understands that and strives to offer best openings in the field for candidates. Its high quality services have been recognized by clients and candidates alike with the Best Recruitment to Recruitment Award for Outstanding Excellence in 2007 being proof of its impeccable reputation in the industry.



GSR2R has certainly taken its game in the recruitment to recruitment sector to the next level. Its long standing relationships with clients are another reason why it has access to some of the best Recruitment Jobs in London. Interestingly, there are some clients who give their roles exclusively to the company but don't want their jobs to be advertised. It means there are many other lucrative offers up the sleeve of this recruitment to recruitment company. However, some of the advertised jobs at present include:



- Recruitment Consultant - Business Change, Interim - West End - £40,000 basic (OTE £100,000)

- Principal Consultant - Construction - open to all sector experience - City of London - £30-50000 + uncapped commission

- Senior Consultant - Marketing - Perm Desk - City of London - £30 - 40000 + uncapped commission

- Divisional Manager - M&E - City of London - 80000 + uncapped OTE

- Recruitment Consultant - Interim Payroll - Central London - £30000 - 45000 + commission

- Senior Consultant - White Collar Construction - City - £30 - £40000 + uncapped commission

- Recruitment Consultant - Accounting and Finance - City of London - £25000 -£35000

- Senior Recruitment Consultant - A&F into Charity - City of London - £40,000 + commission + benefits



There are many other recruitment jobs for interested candidates at GSR2R. It's also interesting to note that these recruitment consultant jobs in London are quite flexible. Salaries and work hours can be tailored to suit candidates' needs as well as professional goals.



