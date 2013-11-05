GTA5Cheats.com Publishes Cheats, Codes, Hints and Tips for Grand Theft Auto V

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Grand Theft Auto is the biggest selling games franchise of all time, and Rockstar Games has broken a total of seven Guinness World Records with its latest addition to the series, Grand Theft Auto V. GTA V is bigger and more diverse than any previous GTA title, and includes more story missions, side missions and sandbox activities to give gamers the most immersive and creative experience to date. Of course many players are impatient to unlock the weapons and other items they need to progress in the game, and GTA 5 Cheats has established itself as the ultimate resource for providing gamers with the cheats, codes, hints, tips and other resources they might need in order to do so.



The website offers GTA 5 cheats for Xbox 360 as well as PS3 cheats which activate a wide variety of effects from the amusing to the awesome to the downright funny. Drunk mode, explosive melee, super jump and weapons cheat codes demonstrate just some of the variety on offer – there are literally dozens more cheat codes available at the website however.



Beyond GTA 5 cheat codes, the site also offers several strategy guides for making the most out of existing game mechanics. This includes information from how to manipulate the in-game stock market system through to how to win drag races. The site even has a list of easter eggs, which are hidden bonuses put into the game by the developers to amuse observant players.



A spokesperson for GTA 5 Cheats explained, “In a game as expansive as Grand Theft Auto V, it’s no wonder many players are overwhelmed by the scale of the game and find themselves lost and unsure how to make the best of the experience. Our cheats, codes, hints, tips and guides are designed to empower players to get the most out of their gaming investment without having to necessarily worry about earning weapons and other items the hard way. We think that only once the game’s full potential is at a gamer’s fingertips can they enjoy the full and unadulterated GTA V experience.”



About GTA 5 Cheats

GTA 5 Cheats is a website dedicated to offering cheats, codes, hints, tips and guides for what is sure to be one of the most popular video games of all time, Grand Theft Auto V. The site offers story mode cheat codes and tips, hints for the multiplayer aspect of the game, GTA Online, more specific guides concerning the best way to make more in-game money, advice on trading shares via the in-game stock market and much more. For more information, please visit:



http://www.gta5cheats.com/