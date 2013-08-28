GTC Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Formerly Genzyme Transgenics Corp.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report - New Report Available

Recently published research from MarketLine, "GTC Biotherapeutics, Inc. (formerly Genzyme Transgenics Corp.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research