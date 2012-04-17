GTChannel Behind the Smoke Season 2 Premiere

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- “2012 is off to a great start and we hope to duplicate the success enjoyed with “Behind the Smoke” last year; while expanding the show’s distribution and promoting the sport of drifting worldwide”, says Taro Koki Executive Producer of “Behind the Smoke.”



Season 1 of "Behind The Smoke" focused on the struggle to win Dai’s first title, season two will document the rigors to stay at the top of the podium. With more in-depth coverage the viewers are drawn to the drama and hard work required to field a competitive Formula D car. More action, more pressure, and more smoke……



“Last year was the best of my career and hopefully GTChannel can be my good luck charm again in 2012. After eight years on the Formula Drift tour it felt great to finally win a title. I would also like to thank all the drift fans out there for their support especially last year” said Dai Yoshihara.



2012 looks to be even a more highly contested season with more experienced drivers and expanded fields for the Formula Drift series. In addition to new tire specs and suspension requirements there are a number of challenges to be faced for the upcoming season. The Formula Drift drivers in 2012 are more experienced and more importantly the expanded driver field will pose a formidable challenge for 2012.Dai and crew have added horsepower to his Nissan S13 to keep up with the competition and if last week was any indication, 2012 should be another fun ride.



About the GTChannel, LLC

GTChannel, LLC. is one of the premiere companies for original episodic automotive content and the sole international agent for Japan's Best Motoring and Hot Version content. GTChannel distributes content across iTunes, Amazon, Flingo, YouTube and various other IPTV platforms in addition to producing original content for third party clients such as Scion, Discount Tire, and many others.



