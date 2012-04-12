GTChannel Premieres "Behind the Smoke" - Season 2, April 16, 2012

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- “We’re very excited to continue with the success of “Behind the Smoke”, and also the addition of new original programs to our network” says GTChannel’s Executive Producer Taro Koki. Building on the major success of the 2011 original series “Behind The Smoke”, the 2012 line-up sees BTS returning for season 2, alongside new shows “Reload_” and “ALMS undercover”. “We’ve taken a huge leap forward with a dramatic increase in original shows,” Koki continued, “produced to meet audience demand for current, humorous, and professional automotive programming.”



“Expansion of our distribution network is another one of our initiatives” says GTChannel CEO Scott Schlichter. As the new season commences, the GTChannel network is expanding across new distribution outlets with the addition of Dish Network, mobile, and connected televisions (Vizio, LG, and Western Digital) including a recently inked distribution deal with European connected TV platform provider NetRange MMH GmbH.



The combination of two new series, the return of the hit series “Behind The Smoke,” and the worldwide rights to “Best Motoring” and “Hot Version” (the premiere automotive content from Japan) place GTChannel at the forefront of serious motorsports and automotive enthusiast related content.



Behind The Smoke, Season 2

Building upon the success and accolades of “BTS” season one, Behind The Smoke returns for season 2. Profiling driver and 2011 Formula D champion Dai Yoshihara and his crew, and their defense of the title during the 2012 Formula D championship. Season one focused on the struggle to win the title, season two will document the rigors to stay at the top of the podium. With more in-depth coverage the viewers is drawn into the drama and hard work required to field a competitive Formula D car. More action, more pressure, and more smoke, the crew are back for an all new season on Monday April 16th 2012. The show will air weekly through the season finale on October 29th 2012.



Reload_, Season 1

Reload_ brings all of GTChannel’s programming together into one show along with news and humorous analysis presented by host Taro Koki. Audiences are entertained and informed on timely motorsports results, car releases and industry news. The Reload_ pilot debuted on March 1st 2012, thanks to explosive demand the show was instantly picked up for a full season. Episode one of Reload_ premiered on March 15th 2012 to greater than predicted consumer demand. Reload_ episode two will air on March 31st across GTChannels vast digital distribution platform. Reload_ airs every other week until production ramps up to weekly airings for the summer of 2012.



ALMS Undercover, Season 1

In partnership with the American LeMans Series, GTChannel is redefining endurance racing programming. With unparalleled access to the 2012 ALMS season, the GTChannel crew brings the reality of grueling conditions, the determination to win and the exciting action of ALMS. Host Taro Koki will share his experiences as an ESPN pit reporter along with his insights into the world of ALMS. The debut episode of “ALMS Undercover” airs on April 12th 2012. New episodes will release every other week across GTChannel’s expansive digital distribution network.



Best Motoring and Hot Version International

GTChannel has proudly distributed the ground breaking and best selling Japanese automotive series Best Motoring and Hot Version. The two trailblazing Japanese series profile production and tuned car reviews with the trademark car battle to determine which car is truly the best of breed. Produced since 1995 Best Motoring and Hot Version dug deep into the technical aspects of cars, tuning, and driving, culminating in real world demonstrations on-track by professional racing drivers. A vast library of BMI and HVI content is available from GTChannel via traditional DVD, VOD and online outlets.



About GTChannel, LLC

GTChannel, LLC. is one of the premiere companies for original episodic automotive content and the sole international agent for Japan's Best Motoring and Hot Version content. GTChannel distributes content across iTunes, Amazon, Flingo, YouTube and various other IPTV platforms in addition to producing original content for third party clients such as Scion, Discount Tire, and many others.

