GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) Develops New Wearable Technology

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Last week GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) announced that they signed a manufacturing and distribution agreement, to develop and launch GPS embedded insoles, with Rhode Island based Atlantic Footcare.



GTX Corp (www.gtxcorp.com) is a leader in customizable, patented 2-way GPS solutions. Atlantic Footcare (www.prothotics.com) has been a leading designer and manufacturer of insoles for over twenty years and supplies many of the major athletic and shoe companies, national retail chains and the U.S military with high quality and comfort insoles.



Under the agreement Atlantic Footcare will be making an investment of $200,000 to advance the development of the new GPS SmartSoles.



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