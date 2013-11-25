Guangzhou Zhilitong Electromechanical Co., Ltd. Reports on the Spring Impact Hammer and Spring Operated Impact Test Hammer

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Nowadays, there are many types of spring hummer in the market. According to IEC60068-2-75, GB/T2423.55-2006, GB4706.1, GB8898, GB7000, IEC884 and UL1244, etc. It made of the corresponding provisions, mainly for household and similar electrical appliances test the shell, operating rod, handles, knobs, lights and other shell to withstand mechanical shocks. The impact test equipment are made of stainless steel production. Shock components including hit ball with the hammer handle, and weighs 250g, the hammer is made from white polyethylene imines first the impact of the release of force less than 10N.



Spring impact hammers and Spring Operated Impact Test Hammers are belonging to spring hammer, but they are difference. Spring Impact hammer is strictly designed according to IEC60068-2-75, IEC884 and UL1244 GB/T2423.55-2006, GB4706.1, GB8898 and GB7000 standard. Actually, after applying the impact with the hammer, the product is examined with accessibility probes to determine access to shock, energy, and injury hazards. Generally, impact hammers are used to check the durability of enclosures for electrical appliances of other electronic products. If damage occurs from the Impact Hammer test .Accessibility probes can be used to measure the extent or severity of the damage. The Impact Hammer simulates the mechanical impact to which electrical equipment may be subjected. Spring Operated Impact Test Hammer is made to the working drawings as described in the above specifications and is calibrated and certified to be within the required limits of impact energy. The construction consists of a moving hammer head having a hard polyamide hemispherical face, mounted in a cylindrical body. A knob is attached to the rear of the hammer shaft for the purpose of compressing the hammer spring and setting the striking mechanism.



Hammers can be supplied with pre-set values of energy from 0.2Nm (J) to 1.0Nm (J). A very common value is, however, 0.5Nm (J) ¡À 0.04Nm (J), which is specified for the enclosures of most domestic electrical appliances and similar equipment. Each hammer is supplied complete with a UKAS certificate of calibration and contained in a wooden instrument case.



About Zhilitong

Zhilitong is a manufacture dedicate to test equipments, electric test equipments and accessories, and home appliance test equipments. With the business tenet of "Pioneering for progress, quality first, mutual benefit", Zhilitong's staffs have always kept conscientious work attitude and professional service to meet the customers¡¯ requirement. With advanced technology, world-class equipment and precision test equipment, they can offer you the high quality products and excellent service.



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