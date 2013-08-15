Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Installing Basement Bathrooms

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc., known for the installation of air conditioning in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they are now offering services to install bathrooms in basements. Adding a bathroom to a basement can increase a home’s value and provide an excellent return on investment.



When finishing a basement, it’s important to consider adding either a half bath or a full bath in the basement. If the finished basement has a bedroom for guests, then providing a full bathroom will not only add value to the home, but it will also add value and convenience to the homeowners and their guests. If the basement does not have a bedroom, then adding a half bathroom is a perfect option.



Many families spend a lot of time in the basement. A finished basement can provide an extra family room, a play room for the kids, or a space to exercise. Any of these spaces would benefit greatly from a bathroom in the basement. Going upstairs to use the bathroom can be a big inconvenience, especially for kids. Adding a bathroom in the basement doesn’t need to be big expense. Vinyl tiles are a smart choice for a basement as basements can be prone to flooding. Vinyl tiles can have the look of real stone tiles but at a fraction of the cost. A nice vanity and toilet can be inexpensive but still look very nice. If considering selling a home, adding a bathroom in the basement will become a major selling point for the home. It will give it an advantage over other homes of similar square footage, style, and price.



For premier plumbers in Philadelphia, call Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. and speak to a fully licensed and trained plumber about the advantage of installing a bathroom in the basement. Partial baths can be just as beneficial as a full bath given the right space and circumstances. To hear more please give the company a call at 215-240-8610, or visit their website for more information.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com/.