Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Offering 10% Coupon for All Air Conditioning Service

Before it gets really hot and the air conditioner will be hard at work, it’s a good idea to have it serviced to ensure it’s in its best working condition and efficiency. It would be unfortunate to turn on the AC for the first time on a sweltering hot day just to realize it’s not working properly, or even worse, not working at all. If an air conditioner is not serviced annually, it will lose an average of 5% of its efficiency from when it was brand new. Servicing it annually will increase its efficiency and lifespan. During the annual service, the air conditioner is cleaned, the fan motors will be oiled, the compressor will be checked, and the temperatures and pressures will be measured. The level of coolant is very important for the efficiency of the unit. It’s the unit is running low on coolant then it will have to work harder to cool the air, which will increase energy costs. It’s also important to make sure the unit on the outside it free from trees, bushes, or anything else that may be blocking its flow of air. Another great tip it to change the filters frequently and to use good quality filters.



It may seem like a lot needs to happen at the annual service of an air conditioner, but these are all minor checks that will ensure the efficiency and longevity of the air conditioner unit for years to come. For plumbing in Philadelphia, call Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. today to take advantage of the 10% coupon. When the first very hot day of summer arrives, feel comfortable and confident that the air conditioner is working the best it can.



Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years.



