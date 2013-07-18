Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Offering 10% off Bathroom Upgrades

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc., a plumber in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering a special coupon of 10% off all bathroom upgrades. This coupon must be used for residential cash deals only and expires on 12/2013.



Upgrading a bathroom is a simple and inexpensive step to increase the overall value of a home. Upgrading a bathroom can include vanity, sink, faucet, toilet, tub, or shower. Something as simple as installing a new vanity, sink, and faucet in a half bath can completely change the look of the bathroom. It can make a bathroom feel more updated and styled to match the rest of the house. Vanities come in many different styles and colors, so it’s important to choose a style and color that will match the existing décor of the home.



The professionals from Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. realize that making upgrades to a full bathroom can also add value to not only the current homeowners, but to future homeowners as well. Bathtubs can be replaced or resurfaced, and adding a new showerhead and faucet can make a bathtub and shower look brand new. Toilets can also easily be changed for new ones with water saving features. Replacing the flooring in a bathroom can make a dramatic difference. Often times, the flooring will date a bathroom and the surface can become dull and porous over time. When this happens, the surface of the floor absorbs stains and makes it more difficult to remove. Replacing the floor with new ceramic tiles or new vinyl tiles can really make the bathroom feel more updated, fresh, and clean.



For plumbing in Philadelphia, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. can give an estimate for a partial bathroom upgrade or a complete bathroom upgrade. Now is the time to upgrade with Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.’s coupon of 10% off any bathroom upgrades. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. To hear more about the company, and to get the full details of this offer please visit their website, or give the company a call today.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com/.