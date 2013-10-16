Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Offering 10% off Bathroom Upgrades

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc., one of the leading services for emergency plumbing in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a coupon that is good for 10% off all bathroom upgrades. This coupon expires 12/2013 and is good for residential cash deals only.



Upgrading a bathroom can increase the overall value of a home. A half bath can be easy and inexpensive to upgrade. A new vanity with a new faucet can make a considerable difference and make a bathroom feel brand new. Homeowners can take it a step further by adding a new toilet and a new tile floor for an extra investment. A full bathroom may require a new shower or tub in addition to a vanity, toilet, and tile floor. If the homeowners decide to sell the home in the future, upgraded bathrooms will give the home and increased value and an edge over similar homes with older bathrooms. Another idea to increase the value of a home is to install a bathroom in the basement. Finished basements are known to add square footage and value to a home. If the basement has a bathroom, this will not only add value to the current homeowners, but for future homeowners as well. The homeowners can add a bedroom or a sofa bed in the basement and with the addition of a bathroom, it can be a comfortable place for guests to stay the night.



Call the Philadelphia plumbers today for a free estimate on a bathroom upgrade. Take advantage of the 10% off coupon and enjoy a new bathroom for guests to enjoy during the holidays. A bathroom upgrade may not be as expensive as a homeowner may think. This coupon is only valid on work done Monday–Friday 8am-4:30pm.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com/.