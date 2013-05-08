Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Offering $80 off All Plumbing Work over $500

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is pleased to announce $80 off any work that is over $500. This coupon is not to be combined with any other offer and must be residential cash deals only. This coupon is good until 12/2013.



It’s a good time of year to have the air conditioner serviced so it is ready to go on the first hot day of the year. It is recommended to have the air conditioner serviced once a year (preferable in the spring) to ensure it works efficiently all summer long. Maintaining and servicing the air conditioner on a regular basis will not only save money on energy costs, but it will prolong the life of the air conditioner. The money spent on cooling costs and for a new air conditioner is certainly more than it would cost for a simple service once a year to help prolong the life of the unit and increase its efficiency.



During the yearly inspection of the air conditioner, the technician will also check the thermostat to check the accuracy of the settings. The air conditioner can only be as accurate as the thermostat that is running from. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. can also install a new thermostat if the professional deems necessary at time of inspection. A simple installation of a new thermostat can go a long way during the heating and cooling of the home. The newer digital thermostats can be set to different temperature settings for different times of the day. This in itself will save on energy costs as it’s not running at the same temperature all day when there’s a good chance no one is home. More often than not, turning the air conditioning completely off when leaving the home will only make it work harder when it’s turned back on and will end up increasing the energy costs at the end of the month. For service and plumbing in Philadelphia, call Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. today to freshen up the air conditioning unit and make sure it’s ready for a long hot summer.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.