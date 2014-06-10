Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Offering Emergency Plumbing Services to Clients in Need

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- With the many problems that can arise due to a plumbing situation, waiting to make an appointment can cause further damage to the home’s foundation. For customer convenience in times of need, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is proud to announce they are now offering emergency plumbing services to clients this summer. When a situation occurs that needs to be treated promptly, a plumber in Philadelphia will travel to the property as quickly as possible to resolve the emergency.



Due to the fact that situations happen at all hours of the day, there will be a plumber from Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. on call for complete customer satisfaction. Some common emergencies that the plumbers are faced with include sewage pumps, clogged drains, leaks in pipes, frozen pipes, and lack of water. With years of experience in prompt and efficient repairs, the trained technicians are able to get to the root of the problem with quick turnaround time, and leave their clients with complete satisfaction. Whether the emergency is due to ceiling leaks, or water damage from pipes in the basement, the quality service offered by Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. will allow homeowners to restore the look of their property. When the problem has been solved, the plumbers will offer replacement and new installations with free estimates, as well.



In addition to plumbing emergencies that occur within the home, there can also be problems with heaters, air conditioners, and drain cleaning. When there are problems with the air conditioner this summer, the home’s indoor air quality will be drastically affected, and the reliable technicians and plumbers from Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. will troubleshoot the problem to provide a comfortable living environment for their clients. To avoid an expensive repair by waiting for an appointment, contact an emergency plumber in Philadelphia today.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients. To learn more, visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.