Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Offering Services for Pool/Guest Houses

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc., known as a reliable emergency plumber in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they are now offering plumbing services for newly built pool/guest houses. A pool house offers a lot of value to a home and the professionals from Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. can install all of the new plumbing that is needed for the new pool house.



When getting a new pool installed, homeowners may consider getting a pool house built next to the pool. A pool house can become very useful as it becomes a place for guests to get changed or use the bathroom. It prevents wet clothes from entering the main house. A pool house can also be built as a guest house. A guest house is larger than a pool house as it may contain a bedroom and a convenient place for overnight guests to stay. Both a pool house and a guest house usually contain a bathroom and the homeowners will need a certified plumber to install all of the pipes for the toilet, sink, and shower. The pool house can be as simple as the homeowners need it to be. It can be a basic pool house containing a small room and a bathroom. The larger guest house can contain different rooms with a couch, TV, bed, and even a fireplace. If the guest house contains a mini kitchen, then a fully certified and licensed plumber will be needed for the kitchen installation as well. Both a pool and a guest house add a nice convenience for the homeowners and their guests. It also adds great value to the home and will increase its curb appeal.



When it’s time to install a new pool house or guest house, contact Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc., a leading plumber in Philadelphia. Their fully licensed and certified plumbers can add the plumbing, heating, and even air conditioning to the pool or guest house.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com/.