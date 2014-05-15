Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Now Repairing Air Conditioners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- With the weather warming up, homeowners are transitioning from heat to air to keep their homes comfortable. While the unit has been unused for months, it is not uncommon to experience problems when first starting up the system. Before the summer heat becomes unbearable, it is important to have the unit repaired so it is functioning properly through the grueling months of summer. To provide their clients with optimal comfort in their home, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering AC repair in Philadelphia.



With technicians that are experienced in their craft, they utilize the most innovative and highest quality of equipment to get to the root of the problem. Whether the problem is in the vents, thermostats, coils, the valve, or the compressor, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has the proper techniques to get the unit back in working order. For the convenience of their clientele, they offer free estimates for their air conditioning repair in Philadelphia. Clients will know the exact problem, and the exact cost before the work is started so they can determine if repairs or replacement would be most beneficial.



The company understands the importance of having a working air conditioner as Memorial Day looms, which is why their repairs are completed quickly and efficiently. With their equipment, they are able to accurately service and repair many brands of air conditioners, including American Standard, Ruud, Kohler, Gerber, Crown Boiler, and Toto. For older units, they may be on their last legs and a repair can’t be completed. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. also offers their installation services to provide their clients with a reliable and dependable unit. To hear more about their services, please contact the company today.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients. To learn more, visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.