Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Offers New Tips on Hot to Save During Winter Months

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Homeowners in the northeastern portion of the United States seem to never catch a break on their energy costs. As soon as summer ends, it seems as though winter begins. The start of December has already proven to be extremely cold and full of snow. If winter doesn’t officially start until December 21st, this sure has been a rough fall for homeowners and their heating costs. Thankfully, homeowners no longer have to settle for outlandishly high heating and cooling costs. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is now offering important new tips to save money on monthly heating costs.



No homeowner wants to come home from work to a freezing cold house. However, one of the best ways a homeowner can reduce their monthly energy bill is by turning their thermostat down a few degrees while they are out of the house. In the past, a homeowner utilizing this energy-saving trick really had no way to avoid coming home to an uncomfortable home. However, through the wonderful advancements in technology, homeowners can now have programmable thermostats installed. These lovely devices can be set to automatically adjust at certain times of the day, which can lead to major savings without any discomfort.



For over three decades, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has helped homeowners and commercial business owners with a variety of services. Everything from HVAC installation to bathroom renovations, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. does it all. Guaranteed Plumbing is also installing new energy efficient heating systems. These systems can help homeowners save upwards of 25-30% on their annual energy costs. Plus, there are great tax benefits associated with energy efficient HVAC units. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. always goes above the call of duty and saving their customers money is a top priority.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients. To learn more visit www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.