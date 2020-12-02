Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Provides Reliable and Safe Water Heater Repair Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Homeowners need to remember that water heater repair is never something that should be attempted by amateurs. Between the temperature and pressure of the water, plus the natural gas connection, there is a good chance someone could get hurt or a gas leak could develop. Instead, the professional plumbers working with Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. are the people to call. Their years of experience with water heater repair in Philadelphia allow them to tackle water heater issues without risking the structural integrity of the property or anyone's safety.



Many things can go wrong with hot water heaters in Philadelphia. Sometimes, a water heater might need only simple maintenance, or some of its components tightened or replaced. Other times, the water heater may corrode, requiring cleaning or a full replacement. The only way to know what a simple symptom could mean is to look at the water heater using the lens of professional repair experiences.



Guaranteed's team prides itself on providing safe, consistent repair services. Their team urges homeowners to call for professional water heater repair and replacement services instead of attempting the issue themselves because doing these tasks without professional experience can harm the home system more. Performing unprofessional water heater repair can also cause serious home health and safety issues, which can even lead to long-term injuries in extreme cases.



Property owners interested in learning more about the team at Guaranteed or who would like to make their appointment for service are encouraged to give the company a call now.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more, visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.