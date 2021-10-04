Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Scheduling Drain Cleaning Services This Fall and Beyond

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc is currently scheduling appointments for drain clearing services in Philadelphia and the surrounding area this fall. With winter fast approaching, homeowners must take the time to check their drains for damage, clean their outdoor drainage systems, and examine their sump pumps to prevent issues from arising during the winter.



The winter's freezing temperatures can cause pipes to freeze, and, in some cases, this ice can lead to blockages or damage to a home's plumbing. Homeowners should take steps in the fall time to identify and correct these issues by checking the different drains in their home for signs of changes in the drainage speed.



In addition to checking pipes for damage, homeowners should clean their outdoor drainage systems, such as their sewers and gutters. During the winter, leaves, branches, and other debris can clog these systems. Fall time often comes with significant rainfall, which can damage the home when the water isn't diverted away properly.



Finally, in addition to ensuring proper drainage outside of the home, individuals should inspect their sump pump for issues. Faulty sump pumps can increase the risk of indoor flooding since the system won't be able to accommodate the increased rainfall that comes with the fall unless it's in good working order.



