Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating Provides Plumbing Maintenance for Older Homes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Anyone who is living in an older home in the Philadelphia area needs to know that pipe maintenance is an essential annual part of homeownership. The team at Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. prides itself on providing comprehensive plumbing maintenance and services to every type of home. The older pipes are, the more carefully they need to be examined each year — which is why homeowners living in older properties consistently choose Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating to handle their repair and maintenance needs.



Maintenance and check-ups are imperative for those who want to avoid pipe repairs in Philadelphia. As pipes age, they become more susceptible to cracking and breaking. Between the buildup on the inside of a pipe, the age of the pipe material, and the pressure on the outside of the pipe, breaks are common, but often avoidable with a regular professional maintenance schedule.



The team at Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating also recommends professional drain cleaning for Philadelphia homes as well. When used in combination with a drain inspection, homeowners who live in older properties can rest with the peace of mind that comes from knowing that their pipes are safe and protected against damage and clogs — no matter how long they've been in service.



Now is the ideal time for homeowners to protect their properties with a professional plumbing inspection or drain cleaning session from Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating. To learn more or to schedule their appointment, property owners are encouraged to give the team at Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating a call today.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients.



To learn more, visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.