Guaranteed Professional Installation Services by Houston Custom Installers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Customer needs are continuously evolving with time. Technology advancements are raising customer expectations and they seek convenience at home and at the workplace. After investing in expensive hi-tech gadgets, getting them installed by amateurs is a big mistake. Houston Custom Installers offers professional residential and commercial audio video installation services.



Houston Custom Installers are installation specialists and put in their best efforts to install the most complicated customized home theater systems. They cater to all their projects with equal precision and utmost care no matter how small or large the project is.



Besides TV Installation inside offices and homes, they also install televisions and surround sound systems in weather-resistant cases outdoors. Moreover, they can incorporate home theater projectors into furniture to avoid clutter. Customers can now enjoy their outdoor parties and cookouts with a good movie or some soothing music.



The company spokesperson said, “We specialize in projector and TV installations at commercial and residential locations and provide a life time warranty with 100% customer satisfaction.” Their suppliers include well-known brands like Sony, Samsung and Pioneer.



Houston Custom Installers are also home surveillance installation specialists. Customers need not worry about their homes anymore after getting the home security system installed in their homes. The firm also provides installation services for security alarm systems at offices.



According to their spokesperson, “We believe in providing our customers with full-proof security systems to keep their homes and businesses safe from any kinds of theft or vandalism. The security of our customers is our number one priority.”



The firm has a skilled and well-trained professional workforce that provides brilliant service to its customers. They pride in their service as more than 80% of their business comes through referrals from satisfied customers.



Not only are they certified by higher authorities, they are also members of well-known associations like ASID (American Society of Interior Designers), GHBA (Greater Houston Builders Association) and Cedia (Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association). To view the services they offer, please visit the official website http://houstoncustominstallers.com/



About Houston Custom Installers

The Houston based company started off in 1998 and has not looked back since then. They are one of the two companies of Houston that have gained the ISF Level 2 Certification for their work in supplying in-home technology to customers. They are also THX Certified. They have built a strong reputation for themselves and are very much in demand when it comes to in-house home technology systems. To avail their services, contact them using the following details.



Contact details

Contact: Chris Woods

Company: Houston Custom Installers

Address: 2800 Post Oak Blvd Ste. 4100

Houston, TX 77056

Phone Number: (281)854-9598

Email: Info@houstoncustominstallers.com

Website: http://houstoncustominstallers.com/