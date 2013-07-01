GuaranteeMyRent - the Experts in the Field of Guaranteed Rental Schemes Expands Their Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Landlords have a lot on their plate. It’s a profession often defined by constant stress, with late rent, difficult tenants, complaints, repairs, void periods and general maintenance prompting an ongoing juggling act.



Managing all of these tasks and problems alone can feel like an almighty undertaking riddled with risks. Letting out a property easily becomes something that should be a profitable idea but instead turns into a financial struggle.



This is where (GuaranteeMyRent) can help. Their rent guarantee scheme provides a regular, fixed income for landlords. After signing a quick, no fuss contract the property owner’s first payment will be paid directly into their account after 24 hours. This means they can start experiencing the benefits of these services almost straight away.



GuaranteeMyRent provides the monthly guaranteed rent even if the client’s property becomes empty, so they can relax with the knowledge that their business is secure and their income protected.



It’s not only rent that becomes one less hassle for landlords’, but the many other stresses that come with the role also. GuaranteeMyRent manages the paperwork and repairs for you, dealing with maintenance costs and difficult tenants so that you don’t have to. They also provide landlords’ with a free Gas Safety Check and EPC, ensuring that everything is authentic and honest.



What makes the company most unique in its offering of a rent guarantee service is its no hidden costs and seventeen years of experience. These years have allowed GuaranteeMyRent to develop into a business that has a detailed understanding of the struggles landlords go through, which in turn makes the services they provide all the more personal.



The company focuses on creating a friendly relationship with both landlords and tenants, so that everyone involved is completely satisfied. The effectiveness of such techniques can be shown through the completely positive customer responses.



Managing director, Kypros has said of GuaranteeMyRent:



“We've just celebrated our 17th year at GuaranteeMyRent. We're especially proud of the fact that we have 100% customer satisfaction, with no complaints throughout. Rents are always paid on time and in advance to our landlords, which keeps them with us and leads them to referring us to other landlords.”



The company hopes to keep helping out many more private property owners in the future.



For further information call 02079932343, e-mail info@guaranteemyrent.com, or visit our website at www.guaranteemyrent.com. Southgate – London