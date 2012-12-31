Guardian Demon: Ciaran Dwynvil Announces New Gay Erotic Fantasy Series of Books

Budisov u Trebice, Czech Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Budisov u Trebice, Czech Republic – While most erotic fantasy is written from the creative mind of its author, Ciaran Dwynvil’s ‘Guardian Demon’ series is a true work from the heart. In fact, citing the intimate relationship with his characters as the catalyst for each book’s surprising turn of events, Dwynvil remains closer to his art that most writers could ever dream of.



His Guardian Demon series is poised to become monumental, containing 16 installments of sub-series and stand-alone books connected through Belial, his influence on the destinies of mortals, and the overarching theme of the lust for life and love.



Trails of Love I Crawl trilogy, which opens the Guardian Demon series, follows the fates of eight men influenced by doings of two immortals, High Demon Belial and Archangel Deathbearer. The first two books are already in print and garnering a very positive response from readers. As the author explains, when writing the Trails of Love I Crawl Trilogy, he knew his ground-breaking story had to continue to be told.



“I realized that the story in fact cannot end on the last page of this work and that one of the protagonists, High Demon Belial, The Prince of Trickery, the Lord of Lust and the Antilight, can spend thousands of nights more just telling the intriguing tale of his life and influence over the mortal men. Together with his character traits uncommon for anybody we would normally label as a demon, this realization gave birth to the Guardian Demon series,” says Dwynvil.



The author’s books satisfy fans of the intricate fantasy and erotic genres, resonating best with those for whom character emotions are as important as the book’s racier aspects. While the books come with a warning that they are only intended for a mature adult audience, Dwynvil remains confident that the right readers will relish each and every word.



“Guardian Demon marries two seemingly opposing collective ideas. Guardian is strongly connected to angels in our cultural environment, while demons are forces which tantalize and against which we need the protection. Yet, Belial is capable both of devilish intrigues and strong, affectionate protection, targeting the very same mortals,” he adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, reader Blindcat97 said that, “I will never. Ever. In all my days. Read a book I love so much as that. I was laughing with the characters and sobbing almost hysterically when everything got bad, and I didn't put the book down unless I absolutely had to. I'm so sad that it took me so long to read, but it could've taken me a year and I would still be obsessed with that beautiful piece of work. I've never felt so immersed in writing. It was as if I were there with them, and that made it all the more amazing.”



Guaranteeing that all readers will get pulled into a complex world of faith, life, love and lust, fans of gay erotic fantasy will not want to miss out on Dwynvil’s timeless series of fiction.



About Ciaran Dwynvil

Ciaran Dwynvil, the bard of gay erotic fantasy, writes for... the characters. “I'm their happy scribe and their personal bard. When they come to me, their story is already there and they just need an author willing to listen in silent midnight hours, paint their life with words and then sing about it on pages of the books. That's what I do and what fills my days with joy.” This approach to writing resonates best with thoughtful readers for whom character emotions and plots are just as important, (if not more) as the erotic aspect of the stories. The lines in Ciaran's novels flow like verses in a minstrel's tales from the time long passed. Like stitches on a tapestry they create intricate images for those who dare to join the characters in the moments of bliss and in the moments of their darkest hours.



Readers will get pulled in a complex fantasy world and will live through stories of faith, life, love and lust that will leave them aching for more. The narratives never use solely one character's point of view. Just like a tapestry doesn't rely just on one color, Ciaran's novels aren't told in one voice only. All heroes and villains speak on the pages and thus allow a reader to experience their story from multiple perspectives until a rich, complete vision fully emerges.