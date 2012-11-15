Guardian Insurance Shows Why Is Important to Have Full Coverage

Lagrange, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Some people do not realized how important is to have full coverage on the auto insurance policy. Sometimes people decide to buy liability coverage because do not want to pay too much for insurance, without thinking that when an accident happens the insurance company will cover only the third party. So, if the accident causes the car a final loss, what will happen? The person will not receive anything to replace the car, so it was a good idea to save money on insurance?



Guardian Insurance suggests that you should always consider to buy full coverage on your auto insurance because it will protect you and your pocket. When the accident is your fault, the policy will cover your car and the other person's car. Also, if your car has a balance on your loan, it is a requirement to have full coverage because the finance company needs to protect themselves making sure that in case of an accident the car will be cover.



There are a lot insurance companies that you can get quote for your full coverage. It is advisable not to take the first one that gives you a quote because sometimes it can be expensive. One should call 4 or 5 to see which one give you the best price.



Do you want to know what is included on your full coverage? Guardian Insurance gives you a list of all the things that it covers: Liability Bodily Injury, Liability Property Damage,Personal Injury Protection, Comprehensive $500, Collision $500, Uninsured Motorist. Rental Reimbursement, Towing and Labor, Auto Death Indemnity and medical payment you have to add them to the policy. Always when one buys insurance, he should ask the agent what it will cover because he does not want to have any surprises after you are involve in an accident.



